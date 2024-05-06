Former New Baden Teacher Gets Prison Term

A former New Baden Elementary School teacher has been sentenced to prison for the federal crime of soliciting child sexual abuse material from minors.

Jonathan Villmer, Jr., age 26 was recently sentenced in district court to 10 years in prison.

The defendant must also register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release for an additional seven years after completing his prison time.

Villmer at one time was a teacher at New Baden Elementary and coached girls and boys in the Wesclin School District.

Court documents indicated that police, upon obtaining a search warrant for Villmer’s Snapchat account, discovered explicit conversations with a 13-year old minor. He allegedly requested pictures from the girl.

It was reported law enforcement also identified other occurrences of sexually explicit conversations and requests for images with other purported minors on Villmer’s Snapchat account.

The charge was filed in August of 2023 and Vollmer pleaded guilty to it in mid-January.