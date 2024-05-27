GHS Coaches Rehired For Fall  Winter Sports

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has approved the rehiring of fall and winter coaches for 2024-2025 at the high school.

The list includes:

Football – Todd Hutchinson as head coach, and assistants Todd Cantrill, Mark Jurgena, James Romack, and David Clark.

Football Cheerleading – Tessa Nestleroad, head coach.

Volleyball – Hannah Hoffman, head coach, and Madison Gerdes, assistant.

Boys Soccer – Joshua McGill, head coach, and Cody Heckman, assistant.

Golf – Steve Dannaman, head coach, and Amber Helige, assistant.

Cross Country – Ruth Hanebrink, head coach.

Boys Basketball – Todd Cantrill, head coach, and Adam Doll and Terry Swalley, assistants.

Girls Basketball – Josh Cox and Gina Allen as assistants.

Basketball Cheerleading – Amanda Goldsboro, head coach, and Tessa Nestleroad, assistant.

Dance – Heather Edwards as coach.

This action was taken by the school board at its May 15 meeting.

