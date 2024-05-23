Greenville Gym Center Open Gym This Saturday

Greenville University’s Greenville Gymnastics Center will have an Open Gym for kids of any age this Saturday, May 25, from 9 to 11 AM. The center is located on Rt. 40 between CC Food Mart and Buchheit.

Audrey Peters, program director at the Center, told WGEL they have offerings for ages zero through about 14. She said they do recreational gymnastics as well as various classes. Older kids can use the college regulation equipment. They have tumbling and gymnastics instruction. They’ve also added a specific boys program this year.

Audrey said during their open house you can check out all of their equipment, learn more about programming, and get $10 off camp registration.

Registration is now open for Greenville Gymnastics Center preschool classes and summer camps. Classes for ages 0 to 5 June 10-August 3 in the morning and afternoon. For ages 6-14 there’s “Beach Vacation” camp June 11-13 and “Olympics” camp July 9-11. Camps are 9 AM – 3:30 PM Tuesday & Wednesday and 9 – 12:30 PM Thursday. Camps include lunch, snacks, and fun activities as well as gymnastics and tumbling instruction. For more, or to register, visit GreenvilleGymCenter.com or call 664-7043.