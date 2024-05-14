Greenville High School Graduating Seniors Recognized With Awards

The Bond County Unit 2 High School Academic Foundation Senior Awards Program was held last week in the auditorium.

Many students were presented special awards and scholarships.

Receiving Departmental Awards were Bryce Siebert in agriculture, Amanda Begg for art, Kinley Grove in band, Wyatt Emken in chorus, Avery Mendenhall in business, Cora Miller in English, Kayda McNeely in family and consumer sciences, Ellie Schaufelberger in Spanish, Nathan Heckman in vocational education, Jesse Zhu in mathematics, Kaitlyn Washburn in biological science, Katie Campbell in physical science, and Nico Waugh in social studies.

Also announced as the winners of the Sportsmanship Award were Katie Campbell and Hudson Alstat.

Twenty-five local scholarships were presented to students. Recipients included Hudson Alstat, Katie Campbell, Hunter Clark, Sidney Griffin, Elusha Golovay, Kinley Grove, Trystan McClain, Kayda McNeely, Avery Mendenhall, Stella Lagermann, Jack Meyer, Carah Miller, Canon Rainey, Ellie Schaufelberger, Delaney Smith, Grace Sperandio, Jacob Sperandio, Kolbie Tipsword, Kaitlyn Washburn, and Rylee Waters.

Principal Kara Harris announced that so far, the seniors have amassed more than $1.5 million in scholarships.

Other scholarship winners, listed in the program, are Brooke Anderson, Xavior Graham, Emma Haller, Shayna Henderson, Madison Hook, Mylee Kessinger, Grace Leonhard, Natalie McCullough, Cora Miller, Alexandra Pichaske, Ivan Powell, Ashton Walker, and Jesse Zhu.

Sixteen seniors are graduating this Sunday afternoon as summa cum laude students with grade point averages of 3.9 and higher. They are Hudson Alstat, Amanda Begg, Katie Campbell, Wyatt Emken, Kinley Grove, Trystan McClain, Natalie McCullough, Avery Mendenhall, Carah Miller, Cora Miller, Tiffany Rohr, Ellie Schaufelberger, Jacob Sperandio, Kolbie Tipsword, Kaitlyn Washburn, and Rylee Waters.

The group of magna cum laude students, with GPAs of 3.7 to 3.89, includes Abigail Borwick, Shayna Henderson, Mylee Kessinger, Canon Rainey, Dustin Rehkemper, Grace Sperandio, Nico Waugh, and Jesse Zhu.

Cum laude students, with GPAs of 3.5 to 3.69, are Aidan Andris, Nathan Heckman, Bryce Siebert, Delaney Smith, Delaney Stricker, Bailey Unterbrink, Noah VonderHaar, and Aidan Williams.