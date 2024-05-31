GU Enters Into Formal Partnership With Girl Scouts Of Southern IL

Greenville University has entered into a formal partnership with Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSOFSI) for the purpose of guaranteeing Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois high school participants who meet admissions requirements acceptance into the University’s highest merit scholarship valued at $20,000 for the 2024-2025 academic year in combination with participation in the Panther Scholars program valued at $3,000 annually, for a total minimum scholarship of $23,000 annually.

Greenville University’s mission to empower students for lives of character and service resonates with Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. GSOFSI is an organization where Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world.

The two organizations connected through an alum who now works within the GSOFSI organization. Conversations surrounding Greenville University’s desire to value students for character qualities beyond academic merit and test scores, and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ desire to inspire younger Girl Scouts through future opportunities.

Loretta Graham, CEO, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, and other representatives from GSOFSI recently toured campus, experienced GU’s new equine facility, had discussions with scholarship program leaders, and met with President Suzanne Davis and Victoria Clark, Vice President Enrollment Management.

“At Girl Scouts, our mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. That mission, along with the Girl Scout Promise and Law, align closely with the mission and values of Greenville University,” said Graham. “We are excited for this partnership and the opportunities that will be available to girls throughout Southern Illinois. Some may say, ‘The sky’s the limit!’ With this partnership, the sky is NOT the limit because there is so much more!”

According to Victoria Clark, “There are so many synergies between our organizations and what we value. We see so many ways to connect our students, our scholarship programming, and even provide opportunities for Girl Scouts to earn badges on our campus. It is a privilege to scholarship young women from such a respected organization. We look forward to a growing relationship with GSOFSI.”