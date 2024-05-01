GU Partners With FCA

By
WGEL
-
Pictured left to right: Doug Faulkner, professor in the MAE in coaching program; Phillip Reedy, South Central Illinois Area Director at FCA; Suzanne Allison Davis, President of Greenville University; Emily Brooks, Director of Online Admissions at Greenville University.

A formal partnership has been created between Greenville University and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

It allows students affiliated with FCA, who meet admission requirements, to receive acceptance into a master’s program at GU with a 10 percent discount on their degree program.

Phillip Reedy, South Central Illinois Area Director at FCA signs agreement with Suzanne Allison Davis, President of Greenville University

Due to the commitment to students by FCA, the coaches, teachers, and staff, who are FCA sponsors in junior high and high school, can work toward their graduate degrees at a discount.

The partnership supports any master’s-level online programming at Greenville University.

Given the clientele of FCA, Greenville University anticipates increased participation, particularly in the Masters of Arts in Education, with a focus on coaching.

Any business or organization interested in offering the benefit of reduced tuition to its employees or affiliates, for GU’s online classes, can email emily.brooks@Greenville.edu.

Previous articleUnit 2 High School Give Back Day Friday
Next articleUnit 1 To Fill Third Grade Position

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR