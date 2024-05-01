GU Partners With FCA

A formal partnership has been created between Greenville University and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

It allows students affiliated with FCA, who meet admission requirements, to receive acceptance into a master’s program at GU with a 10 percent discount on their degree program.

Due to the commitment to students by FCA, the coaches, teachers, and staff, who are FCA sponsors in junior high and high school, can work toward their graduate degrees at a discount.

The partnership supports any master’s-level online programming at Greenville University.

Given the clientele of FCA, Greenville University anticipates increased participation, particularly in the Masters of Arts in Education, with a focus on coaching.

Any business or organization interested in offering the benefit of reduced tuition to its employees or affiliates, for GU’s online classes, can email emily.brooks@Greenville.edu.