GU Signs Agreement With Triad

A Memorandum of Understanding has been reached between Greenville University and Triad Community Unit School District Number Two.

It provides the framework for GU and Triad to provide an employee scholarship program for associated full-time and part-time employees of the school district.

The agreement provides for reduced cost of the university’s online graduate and undergraduate programs for some bachelor of science and master’s degrees.

Also through the agreement. Greenville University provides coursework toward professional educational endorsements.

Any business or organization interested in offering the benefit of reduced tuition for GU’s online classes to its employees or affiliates should contact Emily Brooks, Director of Online Admissions at emily.brooks@greenville.edu.