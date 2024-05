Illinois State Police closed a portion of Interstate 55 in Montgomery County Saturday following a hazardous material spill.

An Illinois State Police trooper responded to I-55 northbound at milepost 52 for a report of a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle. The commercial vehicle was carrying hazardous materials. All northbound lanes were closed for an extended period of time.

The crash occurred around 8:30 AM Saturday and the interstate was closed until just after 6 PM Saturday.