Hospice Memorial Ceremony At HSHS Holy Family Hospital

HSHS Hospice is inviting community members to attend a butterfly release ceremony at Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

The event will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at the fountain area in front of the hospital.

Family members and friends can celebrate and remember the life of a loved one who has passed.

The ceremony will include the reading of the names of those being honored, in addition to the butterfly release.

Valerie Engelbart, Bereavement Services supervisor for HSHS Hospice, said the butterfly release ceremony is a special time for families in our community to honor their loved ones. The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life.

Those wanting to participate in the ceremony are asked to RSVP at 217-685-0702 or email valerie.engelbart@hshs.org Butterflies will be released for all those honored, but you can personally release one for your loved one by reserving a butterfly for $15, to be paid prior to the ceremony.

You can also reserve a butterfly online by visiting Giving.HSHS.org/sae/donate.