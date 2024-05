One of Greenville’s newest businesses, Belcher’s Power Equipment, will celebrate their Grand Opening this Saturday, May 11. Reps from the companies they work with will be on hand and you can check out their equipment. Wes Pourchot will be on-hand grilling, too.

Mike Greenwood talked to Cody Belcher about the event. Click below to hear more:

The Open House will run from 8 AM to 2 PM. Belcher’s Power Equipment is located at 750 East City Rt. 40. Find them on Facebook for more.