ISP Arrest Flora Man For Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault Of Child

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Braxton D. Allen of Flora, IL, for alleged Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X Felony.

On April 11, 2024, ISP was requested by the Flora Police Department to conduct an investigation into an alleged Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child which occurred between May 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021, in Clay County. After an investigation, agents presented the findings to the Clay County State’s Attorney. On May 13, 2024, Braxton D. Allen was formally charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and was taken into custody on an arrest warrant by Flora Police Department. Allen was transported to the Clay County Jail where he remains in custody with no bond.

ISP was assisted by the Flora Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.