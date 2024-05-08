Kaskaskia College Adds New Certificates

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees has approved the  creation of a one-year Fitter Fabricator Certificate and a Precision Agriculture Certificate.

The Fitter Fabricator Certificate, effective this fall, is an extension of KC’s welding technology AAS degree.  It will provide training on major arc welding processes.

The new 25-credit hour  Precision Agriculture Certificate program will go into effect the fall of 2025.  It will be designed to prepare students for success in precision agriculture  by giving them knowledge and skills  in computer technology, agriculture mapping software, precision agricultural equipment and agronomy.

