KC Celebrates Success Of Annual High School Welding Competition

Kaskaskia College proudly highlights the completion of its highly anticipated four-day Welding Competition, showcasing the exceptional talents of around 50 high school students. Led by KC Assistant Professor of Welding Cory Wellen, the event witnessed remarkable participation from various schools, highlighting the growing popularity of the annual competition.

Participating schools included Centralia, Odin, Mater Dei, Carlyle, Breese Central, Nashville, Wesclin, and Mulberry Grove, each bringing forth their best contenders in welding.

This year’s competition was not just about showcasing skills but also an opportunity to reward excellence and dedication. Kaskaskia College awarded a total of 21 credit hours of scholarships to deserving seniors who are planning to enroll in the KC Welding program. The recipients of these prestigious scholarships include:

Landon Rainey (Carlyle) – 12 credit hours

James Sprehe (Centralia) – 5 credit hours

Vita Bartolotta (Nashville) – 3 credit hours

Ashton Mathis (Centralia) – 3 credit hours

In addition to these outstanding individuals, the competition also recognized the following top competitors:

Landon Rainey (Carlyle) Heydin Purcell (Odin) Lucas Vohlken (Carlyle) Kaden Groff (Centralia) Eric Ottenschnieder (Breese Central) Frank Vasting (Centralia) George Shook (Centralia) James Sprehe (Centralia) Vita Bartalotta (Nashville) Ashton Mathis (Centralia) Owen Donnelly (Centralia) Markus Kehrer (Mater Dei) Brody Diekemper (Carlyle) Brandon Mills (Centralia) Kevin Athmer (Breese Central)

Congratulations to all competitors for their hard work, dedication, and exemplary performance throughout the competition. The success of this event wouldn’t have been possible without the support and dedication of our volunteer judges: AJ Smith of Intermountain Electronics, Kevin Stewart of Boilermakers 363, and Mike English of EFI Solutions. Their expertise and commitment ensured the fair and impartial evaluation of all participants.

Kaskaskia College extends its heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors whose generosity made this event and its scholarship prizes possible. Special thanks to Intermountain Electronics, Conagra, Americana, and Jarco for funding the scholarship prizes and to the following sponsors for providing equipment prizes:

Cee Kay Supply

Bucheits of Centralia

Velocity Metal Works

EFI Solutions

Gateway sales and solutions

Jarco

Bettendorf Stanford

Lincoln Electric

Stumpf Welding

Boilermakers 363

Ironworkers Local 392

Sheet Metal Workers Local 268