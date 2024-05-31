KC Correctional Center Program Faces Issue

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees was advised at its May meeting that the educational program at the Centralia Correction Center could possibly be suspended.

The board approved a motion to notify KC employees at the center about a potential suspension, effective August 1, if a new contract is not approved. Negotiations are underway with the Illinois Department of Corrections and college administration.

KC President George Evans expressed confidence in reaching a solution, but he told trustees it is necessary to plan for extended negotiations, due to financial constraints.

The district received the audit. It was a clean report indicating good financial standing.

The board approved repairs to the six tennis courts on the main campus. Courts and Cracks of Effingham will do the work for $51,554. The courts were constructed in 2009.

A new automotive scissor alignment lift is being purchased for $47,374.19. It is fully funded by a grant.

The new lift will replace the one the college has had for 24 years.

In personnel matters, Tara Kellermann was hired as a financial aid officer, Janelle Lyons and Dana Meredith as buildings and grounds technicians, and Nathan Young as assistant professor of theatre/communication.

Faculty promotions were also approved.