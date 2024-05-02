Keyesport Man Among Eight Arrested On Drug Offenses

Matthew Campbell of Keyesport was one of eight people recently arrested as a result of an investigation by the FBI Springfield Office Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West Task Force.

Campbell had been charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

The other seven subjects are Jackie Scanlon of Centralia, Sherry Dent of Germantown, and Dennis Conway of Vandalia, all for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl; Jeffrey Steinkamp of Vandalia, Denzel McChristian, formerly of Centralia, and Karie Holstlaw of Centralia, all for distribution of methamphetamine; and Mark Hills of Salem for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to FBI-Springfield, the investigation and arrests were conducted with the support of sheriff’s offices from Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, and Marion counties; police departments from Germantown, Carlyle, Centralia, and Mt. Vernon; FBI-St. Louis and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Illinois.

The Southern Illinois TOC-W Task Force is based in Carlyle.