KPD Pool Opens Monday

The outdoor swimming season is upon us and that means the Kingsbury Park District pool at the William “Bill” Davidson Complex is ready to be opened for the 2024 season.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the pool was filled with water last week, and it will open to the public on Monday, May 27. The season will extend through Sunday, August 16.

Pool passes can be purchased online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com. They are available for individuals, families, and senior citizens.

The passes are good only for lap swimming, open swim, and morning use of the baby pool. They are not valid for special events.

Purchasers of pool passes will receive one free pool shelter rental, in addition to a 10% discount off one pool party.

Open swim at the pool is daily from 1 to 5 p.m., plus Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m.

More information is on the park district website.