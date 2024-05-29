Library Summer Reading Program

The Greenville Public Library’s summer reading programs are about to begin.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the program runs June 1 through August 1. High school students and adults may sign up to win various prizes throughout the summer. For new readers, can sign up to earn a Dilly Bar each week. Two chapter books or three picture books per week are required for a Dilly Bar for older kids. Babies, toddlers, and preschoolers can get involved in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

You don’t need a library card to sign up, just live in the library’s service area. But to check out material, you must have a card. You can get one by brining your ID, a piece of mail or bill with your address on it. There’s no fee in the city limits as you support the library through your property taxes. If you live outside the city limits, there will be a $40 fee. If your town outside of Greenville qualifies for free or reduced lunches at school, there is a way to get a card without paying.

No purchase is necessary. You must have a library card to check out materials.

The library can be contacted at 664-3115. It is located at 414 West Main Street in Greenville.