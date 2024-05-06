Local 4-H Members Honored For Career Achievements At State Scholarship Awards Ceremony

The career achievements of Illinois 4-H members were lauded at the Illinois 4-H Celebration of Excellence held on April 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Illinois 4-H Foundation awarded $45,000 in scholarships to exceptional 4-H youth.

“We are thrilled to offer these scholarship opportunities to empower our 4-H youth in pursuing their dreams and broadening their knowledge,” says University of Illinois Extension Illinois 4-H club support & awards associate Melissa Irwin.

The scholarships are awarded to up to five Illinois 4-H members in nine focus categories and are based on merit and a demonstrated standard of 4-H excellence. Forty-five young adults were chosen as scholarship winners in one of nine divisions of the State 4-H Award. Each winner receives a $1,000 scholarship.

Local recipients included Hailey Bohn, and Rylee Waters, both in the Creative & Performing Arts, and Communication division. This award is sponsored by the generosity of Dr. Janice Seitz and Kevin & Janette Rhoades. Scholarship support allows students to continue to follow their learning pathways for post-secondary education.

“Through their remarkable engagement in 4-H leadership, community service, and project work, they have gained invaluable experiences that will propel them toward success at the next level. We are honored to provide financial support as they embark on their promising journey,” says Irwin.

A video slideshow is available on the 4-H YouTube channel and a full ceremony program is available on the 4-H Awards and Scholarships website.

Bohn and Waters were also honored during the 2023 Bond County 4-H Achievement Program as recipients of local 4-H Scholarships. Bohn received the Allison Langham Memorial Scholarship, and Waters received the Ken Kennedy Memorial Scholarship. Both are based on 4-H accomplishments, community involvement, and a personal essay. For more information about either of these scholarships, contact the Illinois Extension Office in Bond County at 618-664-3665.

About Illinois 4-H: Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension and is administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. 4-H grows true leaders, youth who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow. The hands-on approach in 4-H gives young people guidance, tools, and encouragement, and then puts them in the driver’s seat to make great things happen. Independent research confirms the unparalleled impact of the 4-H experience, demonstrating that young people are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.