Local man Mark Sargis is contesting the letter the Kingsbury Park District sent him regarding actions concerning the new pickleball courts planned near the KPD pool in Greenville.

Sargis sent a response letter to the Board and Director Jerry Sauerwein giving his request for a retraction.

Sargis’ letter is immediately below and is followed by the original letter sent by the Kingsbury Park District.

Below is the letter that was sent to Sargis by the Kingsbury Park District.