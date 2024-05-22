Lucky Pennies At Library May 23

The Greenville Public Library is having another special day this Thursday, May 23 and you can cash in!

It’s called Lucky Penny Day.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Bradford National Bank is sponsoring the day and 12 special pennies will be hidden throughout the library. If you find one and turn it in to the circulation desk, you’ll have a 200% return on your investment, as you’ll receive a $2 bill!

No purchase is necessary to participate. The library is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 664-3115.