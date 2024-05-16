Lyla Mollett Jr. Beef Points Program Champion

An article in the recent issue of Illinois Beef magazine focuses on the Nathan and Marcey Mollett family of Mulberry Grove, and the accomplishment of their daughter, Lyla, in beef showing.

Lyla, who will be a sophomore next year at Mulberry Grove High School, has won the steer division of the Illinois Junior Beef Association Points Program. She defeated the second place finisher by 85 points.

Lyla and her sisters, Megan, and Claire, spend a lot of time in barns and show rings. Lyla said she enjoys attending shows with her winning points steer Jimmy. They have won many big awards at several area county fairs.

The article indicates the Mollett girls are thankful for the family aspect of their activities.