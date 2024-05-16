Meier Argues Against Bill Prohibiting Fundraising Hunting Competitions

On Wednesday, the Illinois House of Representatives passed legislation that will prohibit fund-raising contests or competitions with the objective of taking any fur-bearing mammals. The bill, sponsored by a Democrat representative whose district is in Cook and Kane Counties, is an initiative of the Humane Society which wants to ban wildlife taking contests in the state due to them being inhumane.

The bill that was approved by only 3 votes, didn’t sit well with downstate representatives on both sides of the aisle, including local Representative Charlie Meier. Click below to hear his comments:

House Bill 2900 provides that a violation is a Class A misdemeanor and subject to a fine of no less than $500 and no more than $5,000 in addition to other statutory penalties. Under the law, fur-bearing mammals means the following specific species, mink, muskrat, raccoon, striped skunk, weasel, bobcat, opossum, beaver, river otter, badger, red fox, gray fox, and coyote.