Meier Speaks Up For Lyme Disease Legislation

The Illinois House of Representatives Human Services Committee today adopted a House Resolution which urges the federal government to allocate more funding toward finding a cure for Lyme disease and declares May 2024 as Lyme Disease Awareness Month in the State of Illinois.

The resolution is sponsored by State Representative Dan Swanson, who has passed numerous pieces of legislation concerning Lyme Disease in the Illinois General Assembly.

State Representative Charlie Meier is a member of the Human Services committee and spoke in favor of the resolution before the vote. Meier said before Swanson brought the fight against Lyme Disease to the capitol, he knew nothing about the disease. Meier asked to become a co-sponsor of the resolution.

Representative Dan Swanson, the sponsor of the legislation, believes public funding for Lyme disease research receives less than two percent of the funding allocated for researching West Nile virus and less than 0.2 percent of the funding that HIV/AIDS research receives, despite Lyme disease having annual case counts that dwarf those of both diseases.