Memorial Day Ceremonies In Greenville

AMVETS Post 140 will conduct their Memorial Day Flag Changing Ceremony at 9 AM at the Bond County Veterans Memorial on the courthouse square. This year, organizers will recognize female soldiers honored in the memorial. A metal clip with an American flag on it will be placed on the memorial bricks bearing the names of the female veterans. Officials emphasized that in no way are the name’s on these bricks the only female veterans in Bond County. Their intent is to honor all female vets.

John Gillard will lead us in an opening prayer and after the changing of the flags Tony Koonce will mention the names on the new bricks that have been placed at the memorial.

After the service at the memorial, they will proceed to Montrose Cemetery to join with the other veterans organizations for the annual ceremony there.

The program at the cemetery will begin with a mini concert by the Muny Band starting at 9:45 AM. Local Boy Scouts will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, Kevin Kaegy will deliver the Gettysburg Address, Captain Patty Whitworth, Ret., will speak, Bill Johnston will read Logan’s Orders, and there will be a 21 gun salute.