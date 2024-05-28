Memorial Day Program Held Monday

Great weather led to a large crowd attending the annual Memorial Day service Monday morning at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville.

The guest speaker was Dr. Patricia Whitworth from Hillsboro, retired U.S. Army Reserves captain, who served on active duty during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. She was in the military from 1982 to 1991.

Patricia talked about her time in the service and urged everyone to continue to remember those who are honored on Memorial Day. Click below to hear some of her comments:

The Greenville Municipal Band, directed by Chris Woods, performed seven songs during the program. John Gillard gave the invocation and benediction, Kevin Kaegy read The Gettysburg Address, Bill Johnston read General Logan’s orders pertaining to Memorial Day, and members of Boy Scout Troop 8057 in Greenville led the Pledge of Allegiance.

A veterans firing squad gave a 21-Gun Salute To the Dead and “Taps” was played by Howard Wise.