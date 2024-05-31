Mulberry Grove Spring Cleanup Week

By
WGEL
-

The Village of Mulberry Grove is holding Spring Cleanup Week June 6, 7 and 8.

On first two days, Thursday and Friday, the collection site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, June 8, hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Only village residents will be able to participate. Additional information, plus a ticket to enter the collection site, are in the water bills.

The site is a gated area behind Eagle Panel.

The village website has information about items that will be accepted, and items not allowed.

