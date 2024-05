The Kingsbury Park District swimming pool at the William Davidson Pool Complex in Wait Park opened Monday and will continue to be open through August 11.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry reports there is no longer Saturday night open swim. She said they have opened those hours up for private pool parties, which they get a lot of requests for.

Click below to hear more:

Open swim is available daily from 1 to 5 p.m., Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m.