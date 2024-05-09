Over 400 GHS Students “Give Back” To Community

The annual Greenville High School “Give Back Day” was conducted last Friday by students and staff at Greenville High School.

It was a big success with nearly 90 percent of the student body going throughout the City of Greenville, and parts of Bond County and Pocahontas to provide assistance.

Jason Pierce, GHS teacher who oversees “Give Back Day, ” talked about the students’ impact on the community during last Friday morning. He said they were on approximately 40 different sites, many of which were new this year. 448 kids participated and each worked around 2 hours. If you multiply that by minimum wage, the group did over $13,000 worth of work. He said the students gain a new appreciation of what goes on in the community while they’re at school.

Among the work locations were the Birth To Five Center in downtown Greenville, where students painted the front window; the Greenville Police Department, where students washed city and county squad cars; and many places where they cleaned up buildings and grounds, planted flowers, or moved items.

Pierce put the day into perspective, noting that adults give to the kids by coming to events, games, etc. Outside of that, they give time, support, finances, and more. He said this is the chance for the students to go into the community, say “thank you” and give a labor of love.

Pierce said the event can help provide students with some information about careers they night have an interest in, or they find out what they don’t like.

“Give Back Day” has been held at the high school since 2013.