Petroleum Spill Leads To Partial Closure Of Highland’s Silver Lake

Highland city officials have reportedly closed part of Silver Lake due to an apparent petroleum spill.

The Belleville News Democrat reports a fisherman noticed a sheen on the water early Saturday morning, which was confirmed by the Grantfork Fire Department at the Illinois 160 bridge.

The Highland Fire Department reportedly deployed an oil boom at the mouth of Silver Creek on the far north end of the lake.

The BND reports Silver Lake, north of Silver Lake Road, has been closed to keep people away from the deployed boom.

Highland City Manager Chris Conrad told the BND Saturday that so far everything seems confined to the far north end of the lake and inside the creek, which means there is no threat to Highland’s water supply at this time.