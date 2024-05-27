Pleads Guilty To Shake Rag Burglary

A Springfield man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to the February 4 burglary of the Shake Rag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove.

Cody Angeli-Snow, age 31, was sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to nine years and seven months in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each of two charges of burglary causing damage, and criminal damage to property. The sentences run concurrently.

The Bond County term will also run concurrently with sentences imposed against Angeli-Snow in Tazewell And Christian counties.

The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,507 to Shake Rag Bar & Grill, and $11,950 to J & J Gaming of Effingham.

At the Shake Rag on February 4, Angeli-Snow forced his way into the building while the business was closed. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered.

Shortly after the incident, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department learned Angeli-Snow had been charged in Springfield with multiple burglaries to gaming machines, and that led to the Bond County charges.

He was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections when he was charged in Bond County.