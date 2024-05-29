Police Investigating Reported Break-In, Death Of Dog

Greenville Police are investigating a report of a break-in that may have involved the death of a family dog.

Officers received a report Saturday, May 25, of an unknown individual entering a home on West Main Street at Sunset Point and removing the dog.

On Tuesday, May 28, the homeowner told police they had found the dog deceased in their home. No other details have been released by the Greenville Police Department.

Officers say their investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greenville Police at 664-2131.