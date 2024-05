Bond County Project Parenting will have a table at Saturday’s Bond County Farmer’s Market this Saturday in downtown Greenville.

Hours are 8 a.m. to noon.

Those with a Project Parenting ticket are invited to stop at the Happy Beans table to get a free tote bag.

Bond County Project Parenting is foe county families with a child under the age of three.

For more information, call the Project Parenting office at 664-5009, extension 2.