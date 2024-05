Bond County Unit 2 High School senior students graduated Sunday afternoon in the main gymnasium.

During the ceremony, Principal Kara Harris announced the winners of the first annual Arlen Parker Award Scholarships.

Receiving $3,000 scholarships are Hudson Alstat in education, Kinley Grove in health care, and Katie Campbell in the student-athlete category.

Scholarships of $2,500 were presented in the agriculture-vocational category. Recipients are Bailey Unterbrink and Jack Meyer.