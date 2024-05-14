Senior Center Hosts First Senior Prom

The first Senior Prom at the Bond County Senior Center Friday night was a big success.

Approximately 50 individuals, dressed in their finest clothes, attended the event. They gathered in the dining area to be served food and drinks. In another room, dancing occurred as a DJ played music from their era.

Of course, you can’t have a prom without crowning a queen and king. After those attending voted, the Senior Prom honorees were Susan Scott as queen and Don Mason as king.

Other candidates were Pam Omelson and Rena Jarman for queen, and Charlie Brown and Larry Langel for king.

The prom began at 5:30 p.m. Friday and went until 9:15 p.m.