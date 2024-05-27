Sentenced In Mulberry Grove ATM Theft Case

On December 12 of 2023, four individuals from Texas attempted to steal an automated teller machine or ATM at The FNB Community Bank in Mulberry Grove.

Earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court, the four subjects entered guilty pleas to felony charges related to the case.

Christian M. Long and Kyshawn T. Scott both pleaded guilty to misappropriation of financial institution property and conspiracy to commit financial institution robbery. They were each given sentences of four years, six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each offense. The prison terms will be served concurrently.

Scott and Long , along with the other two defendants were ordered to pay restitution of $30,000.

The other two defendants, Mia Beall and Bolarinwa Oliyole pleaded guilty to charges of misappropriation of financial institution property and criminal damage to property.

They were placed on probation for terms of 30 and 48 months. Both were sentenced to 180 days in jail, which have been completed.

When sheriff’s deputies were sent to The FNB Community Bank in Mulberry Grove last December 12, they found the ATM machine on the ground, pulled from its concrete. It was reported no money was taken from it.

Upon reviewing bank video, officers could see there were four subjects at the scene with a U-Haul vehicle.

Early afternoon the same day, a deputy noticed a U-Haul vehicle parked at a Greenville motel. He went inside the motel and found the individual associated with the vehicle. That led to his arrest and eventually the arrest of the other three in Waverly, Illinois.