Sentenced to IDOC On Bond County Drug Charges

Derek L. Dale, age 30, of Hillsboro, was recently sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on two Bond County drug charges.

During a contested sentencing hearing, Dale was given 54 months in state prison by Bond County Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer, for the offense of unlawful methamphetamine possession, and 48 months in IDOC for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The time will be served concurrently.

Upon completion of the prison terms, Dale will be on supervised release for six months.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges. The offenses occurred on July 2, 2023.

Another charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed by the state.