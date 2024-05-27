Sheriff’s Department Receives Grants

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh is happy to announce the sheriff’s department has been successful in obtaining a couple of grants.

One was from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, according to Leitschuh. He said each county received funds. Bond County received around $25,000. Leitschuh said they purchased cleaning supplies, gloves, and other materials that would normally come out of their budget and that they could stockpile for future savings.

Leitschuh said the supplies can be used at the jail, courthouse, and annex building. Chief Deputy Josh Hill added the department is doubling up on its bed mats for inmates and the department was able to purchase a washer and dryer since laundry is done at the jail.

Another grant was received from the state after the department received information about it from Senator Jason Plummer.

Hill and Leitschuh both spoke about it. Hill said the DCEO grant was two years in the making and totaled $70,000 to help with the HVAC system at the sheriff’s department.

ARPA money is federal COVID funds.

The cost for the new heating and air conditioning system was about $120,000, so the grant covers a little less than 60 percent of it.