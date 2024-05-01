Student Art Show In Greenville May 2-3

Artwork by Bond County students will be featured in the 18th Annual Art In Education Art Show at the Bradford Community Building in downtown Greenville Thursday and Friday.

Hours each evening are 6 to 8.

Art from Greenville elementary, junior high and high school students, as well as pieces from Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove students, will be on display.

In addition, Greenville Elementary School boys and girls will provide entertainment, with nearly 50 acts anticipated over the two days.

Admission is free and open to the public both days. Refreshments will be served.