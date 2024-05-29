Tate Trial In Clinton County Moved To September

The trial date for convicted murderer Ray Tate Jr. has been changed again in Clinton County Circuit Court.

Tate, who is incarcerated at Menard State Prison for killing a Wayne County deputy in December of 2021, still faces 30 charges in Clinton County. Those charges stem from alleged actions taken by Tate the same day of the murder.

Tate pleaded guilty to the murder, but has now asked the Wayne County Court to vacate his life sentence and allow a trial to be held.

In Clinton County, pre-trial hearings are now scheduled for July 3 and September 4 with the jury trial set for September 16.