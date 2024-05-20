Teen Killed In Sunday Morning Accident

A rural Pocahontas teenager was killed early Sunday morning in a one-car crash near Greenville.

Alexis N. Willis, age 18, of Illinois Rt. 143, Pocahontas, was driving the car in the S curve at Woburn Road and Country Club Road, when the incident occurred at 1:04 a.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Bond County Coroner Anthony Brooks.

A passenger in the vehicle, Tessa J. Lee, age 20, of Sorento, was injured and taken by Rural Med ambulance to Holy Family Hospital, where she was treated and released.

According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, the car was northbound on Woburn Road when it went out of control while Willis was trying to negotiate the curve. The accident report indicated the car travelled sideways and, due to overcorrection by the driver, it struck a ditch, then overturned six times.