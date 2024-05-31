Thirty High School Seniors Receive $2,500 to Pursue Ag Careers

The class of 2024 Farm Credit agriculture scholars was recognized during a scholarship luncheon at Carriage House Event Center in Altamont Thurs., May 23.

A total of $75,000 of scholarships were awarded to 30 high school seniors. Each scholar receives $2,500 from FCI to pursue a degree within the field of agriculture. Twenty-six of the students attended the recognition program.

This marks the twentieth year of the Farm Credit agriculture scholarship program, which has awarded nearly $800,000 to 506 students in central and southern Illinois since 2004. Scholarship selections are based on participation and leadership contributions within school and community organizations, a genuine passion for farming and/or agriculture, and a commitment to pursuing an agriculture-related career.

“Farm Credit Illinois is proud to invest in tomorrow’s agricultural leaders,” says Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “These scholars will support our mission of Helping Farm Families Succeed by applying their passion for agriculture in careers that shape the future of the industry and Rural America.”

2024 FCI Agriculture Scholars are:

Megan Baker of Trilla (Cumberland County) graduated from Neoga High School and will attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study Forest Hydrology. Megan’s parents are Andy and Christine Baker.

Jude Beers of Thompsonville (Williamson County) graduated from Johnston City High School and will attend Northeast Oklahoma A&M College to study Mechanical Engineering. Jude’s parents are Jerry and Kristy Beers.

Taylor Beisiegel of Belleville (St. Clair County) graduated from Freeburg Community High School and will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study Agronomy & Plant Biotechnology. Taylor’s parents are Kent and Tonya Beisiegel.

Maggie Bland of Eldred (Greene County) graduated from Carrollton High School and will attend Lincoln Land Community College to study Agricultural Communications. Maggie’s parents are Steve and Julie Bland.

Jay Bliler of Taylorville (Christian County) graduated from Taylorville High School and will attend Lake Land College to study Agriculture. Jay’s parents are Nate and Elizabeth Bliler.

Joseph Dahmm of Beason (Logan County) graduated from Lincoln Community High School and will attend Lincoln Land Community College to study Agriculture. Joseph’s parents are Andrew and Joan Dahmm.

Courtney Davison of Carlyle (Clinton County) graduated from Carlyle High School and will attend Southeast Missouri State University to study Pre-veterinary Medicine. Courtney’s parents are Jason and Alison Davison.

Kaylee Gerlach of Waggoner (Montgomery County) graduated from Lincolnwood Jr./Sr. High School and will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study Agricultural Communications. Kaylee’s parents are Eric and Angie Gerlach.

Raul Guerra of Arcola (Douglas County) graduated from Arcola High School and will attend Parkland College to study Construction Management. Raul’s parents are Raul and Nora Guerra.

Khloee Hall of Kane (Greene County) graduated from Jersey Community High School and will attend Lincoln Land College to study Agriculture. Khloee is the daughter of Kerry Hall.

Erica Kujawa of Ashley (Jefferson County) graduated from Nashville Community High School and will attend Murray State University to study Agribusiness and Management. Erica’s parents are David and Brenda Kujawa.

Dale Magelitz of Virden (Macoupin County) graduated from North Mac High School and will attend WyoTech to study Diesel Technology. Dale’s parents are JoAnna and Larry Magelitz.

Michael Matesa of Staunton (Madison County) graduated from Staunton High School and will attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study Agribusiness Economics. Michael’s parents are Chad and Julie Matesa.

Will Moody of Paris (Edgar County) graduated from Paris High School and will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study Ag Business. Will’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Moody.

Hunter Mowrey of Milford (Iroquois County) graduated from Milford High School and will attend Lincoln Land Community College to study Ag Business and Marketing. Hunter’s parents are Jon and Tracy Mowrey.

Trenton Payne of Olney (Richland County) graduated from Richland County High School and will attend Olney Central College to study Agricultural Engineering. Trenton’s parents are Shad and Diane Payne.

Emma Pistorius of Blue Mound (Macon County) graduated from Meridian High School and will attend Northern Oklahoma College to study Agriculture Business. Emma’s parents are Pete and Megan Pistorius.

Olivia Radke of Paris (Edgar County) graduated from Chrisman High School and will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study Animal Science. Olivia’s parents are Kim James and Chris Radke.

Porter Schwantz of Lincoln (Logan County) graduated from Lincoln Community High School and will attend Lincoln Land Community College to study Animal Science. Porter’s parents are Herman and Sara Schwantz.

Caleb Seboldt of Fults (Monroe County) graduated from Valmeyer High School and will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study Agricultural Education. Caleb’s parents are Mark and Brenda Seboldt.

Olivia Shike of Sadorus (Champaign County) graduated from Unity High School and will attend Black Hawk College East to study Agriculture Business and Policy. Olivia’s parents are Dan and Jennifer Shike.

Grant Simmons of Forsyth (Macon County) graduated from Maroa Forsyth High School and will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study Agricultural and Biological Engineering. Grant’s parents are Nathan and Gia Simmons.

Haiden Stocks of Decatur (Macon County) graduated from Unity Christian High School and will attend Northwestern College in Iowa to study Agriculture Business. Haiden’s parents are Jerrold and Natalie Stocks.

Mara Turner of Mahomet (Champaign County) graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School and will attend Lake Land College to study Agricultural Communications and Livestock Production. Mara’s parents are Andrew and Alice Turner.

Paris Van Dyke of Louisville (Clay County) graduated from North Clay High School and will attend Lake Land College to study Agricultural Communications. Paris’ parents are Jon and Katrina Van Dyke.

Aubrey Wagner of Onarga (Iroquois County) graduated from Iroquois West High School and will attend Iowa State University to study Animal Science. Aubrey’s parents are Calvin and Alicia Wagner.

Aly Williams of West Salem (Edwards County) graduated from Edwards County High School and will attend Lake Land College to study Agriculture Business. Aly’s parents are Cody and Derra Williams.

Delaney Williams of Olney (Richland County) graduated from Richland County High School and will attend Wabash Valley College to study Agriculture Business. Delaney’s parents are Brittania Kocher and Andrew Williams.

Kailyn Williams of Raleigh (Saline County) graduated from Eldorado High School and will attend Southeastern Illinois College to study Ag Business. Kailyn’s parents are Scott Payne and Amanda Payne.

Alejandro Zamora of Cobden (Union County) graduated from Cobden High School and will attend John A. Logan College to study Construction Management. Alejandro’s parents are Cipriano and Adriana Zamora.