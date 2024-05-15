Top Comet Awards Presented

The second annual Top Comet Awards Ceremony was held last week at Bond County Community Unit 2 High School.

Each Unit 2 staff member is able to nominate one student each year for outstanding achievement.

Students are honored for citizenship, work ethic, positive attitude and scholarship. They are presented Top Comet medals and decals.

Thirty-five students were recognized at the ceremony.

Top Comets for the 2023-24 school year are Jace Ackerman, Mia Bellegante, Jared Bissontz, Sam Davis, Holly Dunn, Natalie Edwards, Yoshi Golovay, Maya Griggs, Haylee Hediger, Aubrie Hessenauer, CJ Jackson, Ada Jefferson, Tanner Jordan, Mylee Kessinger, Ryan Lehn, Rowan Martin, Ava McCracken, Shane McCracken, Isaac Mendenhall, Trent Mueller, Cameron Nickel, Carly Ochoa, Erin Peppler, Kody Provost, Jacob Sperandio, Jayden Thomas, Kolbie Tipsword, Anna Turner, Skylar Voyles, Ashton Walker, RJ Washington, Brooke Wayman, Evan Weiss, Ashton White and Ayden White.