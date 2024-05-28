Tornadoes In The Area Sunday Night

A few tornadoes touched down in our listening area during the severe weather Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis confirmed several twisters throughout the region, including one near Carlyle Lake with estimated wind speeds of 97 mph and a tornado that started in New Baden and went through southeast of Damiansville with a maximum wind speed of 90 mph.

The weather service reports a weak tornado tracked immediately southwest of New Baden and through Damiansville, occasionally snapping large tree branches, removing a large portion of a commercial garage roof, and causing minor roof damage before lifting to the southeast of Damiansville.

Another tornado touched down north of Carlyle and tracked eastward, significantly damaging a garage, and shed, removing portions of a roof on a home, and breaking large branches off of trees. This tornado continued on the east side of the Carlyle Lake, where there were reports and photos of power lines down, multiple trees down, at least partial removal of a house’s roof, a barn destroyed, and the majority of another barn’s roof removed.

The tornado was suspected to have lifted just west of Hwy 51.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported in relation to the twisters.