Unit 1 To Fill Third Grade Position

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met in special session last week.

Superintendent Casie Bowman stated board members gathered to discuss next school year.

She reported the board decided it will hire a third grade teacher for the 2024-2025 term.

One of the third grade teachers recently resigned, effective March 1. The position is currently being covered, but the board wants to hire someone for next school year. The Mulberry Grove Elementary School will continue to have two third grade teachers.