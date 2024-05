Many students from Bond County Unit 2 high school will be out helping others on Friday during the annual Give Back Day.

The students will clean up areas and perform other tasks, as needed, at over 50 locations. Some of the work will be done at Unit 2 grounds and Pocahontas School. The majority of the sites are in and around Greenville.

Give Back Day has been an annual spring event for students at the high school since 2013.