Unit One Board Takes Personnel Action

During its May meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took care of many personnel items.

Eight resignations were accepted. They were from Dennis Steward as a custodian, Samantha Leidel as student advisor, Candy Kirsch as fourth and fifth grade math teacher, Elizabeth Ward as a second grade teacher, Matt Elam as high school agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, Kristina Hilmes as a high school history teacher, Klayton Wolff as head junior high boys basketball coach, and Krystal Elam as an elementary special education aid.

The board released the non-certified coaches from spring sports.

The retirement of Tammy Jolliff as elementary school secretary was also accepted.

Board members hired Jade Goodwin as the high school ag teacher and FFA advisor, Charles Manus as a custodian, Krystal Elam as elementary school secretary, Ashley Smith as fourth and fifth grade math teacher, and Trevis Bohannon as One On One aid.

Sports related hirings included Shawna Henrichsmeyer as head high school cheerleading coach, Kathryn Criner as head junior high cheerleading coach, Gavin Hillenburg as high school assistant boys basketball coach, and Chelsea Icenogle as junior high and high school assistant volleyball coach.

Emma Helmkamp was approved as volunteer high school cheerleading assistant coach, and Allie Bellegante will be a volunteer junior high cheerleading assistant coach.

In other action, the board agreed to have Glass & Schuffett once again do the district audit.