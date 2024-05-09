Unit Two Proceeding With Paving Projects

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education, at a special meeting this week, approved a contract to have paving work done throughout the district this summer.

The bid of Gleason Asphalt, from the Granite City area, was accepted at a total of $659,400. Five companies submitted bids and Gleason’s was the lowest. It is also below the original estimate.

The projects include:

Paving all parking lots at the high school.

Constructing a sidewalk from the new gymnasium entrance, east to the handicapped parking spots near the gym lobby at the high school.

Recoating the Greenville Junior High and Greenville Elementary School playgrounds and repaving the junior high parking lot.

Installing a concrete drain on the east side of the junior high playground to help drainage.

Installing a concrete gutter the length of the junior high lot in a current low spot.

Expanding the Pocahontas School parking lot to the east.

Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite said all of the work should be completed before the start of the next school year.

Click below to hear his comments:

Superintendent Wes Olson indicated the district would let residents know when projects are underway.

Olson said the project expenses are being covered with a combination of facility sales tax and health life safety funds.