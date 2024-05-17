Wilhour Questions School “Relaxation” Legislation

The Illinois House approved a Senate bill which will provide that each school district may provide to students, at least 20 minutes a week of relaxation activities to enhance the mental and physical health of students as part of the school day. It also provides that a school district may partner with public and private community organizations to provide relaxation activities.

Senate Bill 2872 was drafted because the sponsor believes that students should be given time for relaxation to address issues of mental and physical health. Some members, including State Representative Blaine Wilhour had concern about what type of activities and well as the “public and private community organizations” which could be brought in for the “relaxation” activities.

Click below to hear his comments:

The bill was approved and now heads to the governor for his approval.