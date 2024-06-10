10th AHFM Train Show Big Success

Residents from throughout the area attended the American Farm Heritage Museum Railroad Division’s annual train show Saturday.

The event featured vendors selling toy train items and model trains in operation. Those attending took rides on the museum’s train.

David Kessinger of the Railroad Division told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel it was a milestone show, marking it’s 10th anniversary. He said they also debuted their steam locomotive, which was a big hit. David said the number of vendors have increased by 30% in recent years.

He said the show has become a can’t miss event for model train enthusiasts, thanks to their location, air conditioning, and their one-mile train ride.

Jeff talked with David about the steam locomotive fleet, noting they own three locomotives.

There is one running now, one in the shop that they’re working on, and one is in a shop in Wisconsin that will be back next year. All three will be running next year.

The museum has its own model railroad division, with a red building, near the depot, for model trains to be set up and operated.