Alstat Receives Turley Award

The 31st Annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Gerald Turley Memorial Award was presented Monday night to Joe Alstat.

Alstat has served as Greenville High School athletic director for the past 17 years and has accepted the same position at Washington High School.

He was honored at a reception, emceed by BJ Schneck.

His Greenville College Baseball Coach Lynn Carlson remembered the day Joe was starting pitcher in both games of a double header and the Panthers won both.

Click below to hear Carlson express his appreciation for Joe’s impact on the high school and community:

Former GHS Principal Wendy Porter pointed out the major facility improvements that have occurred since Joe’s time as athletic director.

She added that the majority were financed with donations and/or volunteer labor, not school money or taxpayer dollars. She pointed out that all of that was done while Joe was a half-time athletic director because he was also required to be a half-time teacher.

Click below for more:

Randy Alderman, involved with marketing at Bradford National Bank, also spoke about Joe.

Alderman said Joe went over and above and took Comets athletics to the next level and made our community better in the process.

Click below to hear more:

Click below to hear Kelly Sager, president of the Chamber of Commerce, present the Turley Award:

Joe then stepped to the microphone to address the large audience.

He said he came to Greenville in 1994 as an 18 year old college freshman. He’s been here 29 out of the 30 years. He said Greenville has become his family’s hometown. He thanked the audience for partnering and working with him and the Comets to benefit the community.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Congratulations to Joe Alstat, 2024 recipient of the Gerald Turley Award.